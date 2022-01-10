Pete Davidson's Bob Saget Tribute Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Edgy Comedian
Social media has been flooded with tributes to "Full House" star Bob Saget after it was announced the comedian passed away on January 9 in Orlando, Florida. The cause of his death is currently unknown, though, the local sheriff's statement reports that "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case" (via CNN). The comedian was in Florida as part of his stand-up tour and had tweeted the same day about appreciating performing for an audience, writing, "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***."
The star is best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the beloved family sitcom, "Full House," which ran on ABC from 1987-1995, and he returned to the role when the series was revived by Netflix in the form of "Fuller House." Some viewers will also know Saget for his vital role in CBS' "How I Met Your Mother." The actor narrates the entire series, voicing the older version of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who is explaining to his kids, Luke (David Clayton Henrie) and Penny (Lyndsy Fonseca), how he met their mother. Following Saget's death, Radnor wrote a series of tweets eulogizing the star, calling him "the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."
Many actors and fellow comedians have taken to Twitter and Instagram to remember Saget, who was an expert at performing both family-friendly humor on shows like "Full House," as well as rip-roaring, foul-mouthed stand-up routines. Now, in response to Saget's passing, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has penned an incredibly touching tribute to the "Full House" actor, confirming what we suspected all along about the edgy comedian.
Pete Davidson says it was 'an honor' to know Bob Saget
Bob Saget has always been a popular comedian, but Pete Davidson's recent tribute to him only further confirms his status as a beloved icon.
It's no secret that Davidson has had his fair share of mental health battles, and he's been quite open about that over the years (via Self). He starred in Judd Apatow's "The King of Staten Island," which is a semi-autobiographical dramedy that helped Davidson heal from his father's death on 9/11. The "SNL" star recently penned an emotional tribute to Saget through writer Dave Sirus' Instagram though, which starts by noting that "Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet."
Throughout the tribute, Davidson reveals that Saget helped him deal with his struggles over the years, writing, "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff." Davidson also notes that Saget supported his mother during those times, adding, "He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."
The "SNL" star ended his heartfelt tribute by writing, "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family." The post makes it clear that, in addition to making them laugh, Bob Saget genuinely wanted to help people in need in any way he could.
Every tribute to him proves how loved Bob Saget was
Pete Davidson's touching post is just one of many that show how loved Bob Saget was by people throughout the entertainment industry. His "Full House" co-stars, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, for instance, issued an emotional statement to People about Saget, saying, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us." The former child stars went on to say that "he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
The Olsen twins played Michelle Tanner in "Full House," but unlike Saget, they decided not to come back for "Fuller House." Nonetheless, they clearly cherish their memories of working with Saget on the ABC series.
Elsewhere, Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner in "Full House," tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans [sic] beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."
Altogether, these tributes just confirm how loved Saget was both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. He will be missed.