Pete Davidson's Bob Saget Tribute Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Edgy Comedian

Social media has been flooded with tributes to "Full House" star Bob Saget after it was announced the comedian passed away on January 9 in Orlando, Florida. The cause of his death is currently unknown, though, the local sheriff's statement reports that "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case" (via CNN). The comedian was in Florida as part of his stand-up tour and had tweeted the same day about appreciating performing for an audience, writing, "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***."

The star is best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the beloved family sitcom, "Full House," which ran on ABC from 1987-1995, and he returned to the role when the series was revived by Netflix in the form of "Fuller House." Some viewers will also know Saget for his vital role in CBS' "How I Met Your Mother." The actor narrates the entire series, voicing the older version of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who is explaining to his kids, Luke (David Clayton Henrie) and Penny (Lyndsy Fonseca), how he met their mother. Following Saget's death, Radnor wrote a series of tweets eulogizing the star, calling him "the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."

Many actors and fellow comedians have taken to Twitter and Instagram to remember Saget, who was an expert at performing both family-friendly humor on shows like "Full House," as well as rip-roaring, foul-mouthed stand-up routines. Now, in response to Saget's passing, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has penned an incredibly touching tribute to the "Full House" actor, confirming what we suspected all along about the edgy comedian.