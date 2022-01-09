Full House Actors React To The Death Of Bob Saget

The world has lost another comedy legend, as the great Bob Saget has died at 65. The terrible news comes just under two weeks after the death of Betty White. In the last nine days, social media was flooded with tributes to White from fans, friends, and co-stars. Now, the eulogies are dedicated to Saget as he became a trending topic in the United States on Twitter just after the news of his death broke.

Many comedians spoke out immediately regarding Saget's passing, with many of them commenting on what a wonderful person he was. Jason Alexander, Seth Green, and Jon Stewart were just some of Saget's colleagues who paid tribute to the late star on their timelines. Several posts were also from some of Saget's "Full House" co-stars. Many of the sitcom's stars were quite close, so it's no surprise to see such poignant, yet devastating, comments from Saget's co-stars-turned-family. Here's what some of the "Full House" cast had to say in response to his tragic death.