Bob Saget's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart

The Instagram post is a selfie of Bob Saget on stage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with an acoustic guitar and a stool typical of stand-up shows just behind him. He takes to the caption to write a heartfelt sentiment toward the audience of that night's show saying, "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences." He thanks Tim Wilkens for opening the show and continues his post with optimism, writing, "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

Sadly, the post goes on to promote upcoming tour dates that will never be, which he would have performed with fellow comedian Mike Young. He also teased the possibility of a recorded special, writing, "Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t. Peace out," finishing the post with a peace sign emoji.

The post has since gained over 150 thousand likes on Instagram and has received a vast amount of comments expressing shock along with condolences and appreciation for the actor and comedian. One Instagram user official.chayse commented, "RIP Thank you for all the laughs and memories." Bob Saget's last Instagram post reminds us all that even after decades of performing, he loved what he did.