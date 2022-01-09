Bob Saget's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart
While in the middle of his stand-up comedy tour that was meant to span from late 2021 to the spring of 2022, Bob Saget died unexpectedly at age 65. Saget has been a staple in the comedic world for decades, as well as a prolific and beloved actor. One of his most notable roles was as the single father and everyman Danny Tanner in the hit sitcom "Full House," in addition to his tenure as the original host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." The most recent stop on his stand-up tour was at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At this last performance, fellow comedian Tim Wilkins opened up the show for Saget, who would then go on to perform for two hours in front of a massive audience. After his show, Saget took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for the crowd, along with his passion for being a comedian. His last Instagram post was not only heartwarming but a testimony to the strong, meaningful relationship that he shared with his fans.
Saget expressed his love for doing stand-up in his last post
The Instagram post is a selfie of Bob Saget on stage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with an acoustic guitar and a stool typical of stand-up shows just behind him. He takes to the caption to write a heartfelt sentiment toward the audience of that night's show saying, "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences." He thanks Tim Wilkens for opening the show and continues his post with optimism, writing, "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Sadly, the post goes on to promote upcoming tour dates that will never be, which he would have performed with fellow comedian Mike Young. He also teased the possibility of a recorded special, writing, "Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t. Peace out," finishing the post with a peace sign emoji.
The post has since gained over 150 thousand likes on Instagram and has received a vast amount of comments expressing shock along with condolences and appreciation for the actor and comedian. One Instagram user official.chayse commented, "RIP Thank you for all the laughs and memories." Bob Saget's last Instagram post reminds us all that even after decades of performing, he loved what he did.