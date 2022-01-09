Bob Saget's Last Twitter Post Will Break Your Heart
Sadly, Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. The actor and comedian's passing was first announced by TMZ on the evening of Sunday, January 9, with additional outlets, including Variety, further confirming the breaking news just moments later. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Saget in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and pronounced him dead on the scene. The cause of death is unclear, but the tweet does state that "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
Saget leaves behind an incredible legacy consisting of more than 30 years worth of film and television roles. He is best remembered as Danny Tanner, father to DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) Tanner, on "Full House." The wildly popular ABC sitcom debuted in 1987 and ran for eight seasons, coming to a close in 1995. While Saget was starring on "Full House," he was also hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," a gig he stuck with until 1997. In the wake of these star-making turns, he would occasionally return to the comfortable lane of playing TV fathers ("Raising Dad," "Fuller House") before rewriting his public persona by appearing in more mature fare, with parts in "Half Baked" and "Farce of the Penguins."
In addition to his work in film and television, Saget had a robust career in stand-up comedy. A veteran of the stand-up format, Saget was no stranger to going on tour to share his latest act with audiences. Per his final social media post, we know Saget was touring at the time of his passing.
Saget was looking forward to performing in 2022
Bob Saget shared what would be his last tweet with his followers in the early hours on Sunday morning. The stand-up comedian shared a photo of himself on stage, smiling at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Per the timing of the post, it appears he shared the tweet shortly after he finished performing what was the second show of his "I Don't Do Negative" tour. As a caption, he wrote, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2-[hour] set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."
In early December 2021, Saget announced all of the dates and locations for the "I Don't Do Negative" tour on Twitter. The tour kicked off in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, January 7. Per the post, he was set to do a two-night stint in West Palm Beach, Florida, before heading to venues in Oklahoma, New York, Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Utah, and Texas. Just before Christmas 2021, he tweeted to his followers announcing one of those stops on his tour would be in Glenside, Pennsylvania, at the Keswick Theater in mid-March. It would have been a homecoming of sorts; Saget was born and raised in nearby Philadelphia.