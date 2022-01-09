Bob Saget's Last Twitter Post Will Break Your Heart

Sadly, Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. The actor and comedian's passing was first announced by TMZ on the evening of Sunday, January 9, with additional outlets, including Variety, further confirming the breaking news just moments later. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Saget in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and pronounced him dead on the scene. The cause of death is unclear, but the tweet does state that "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget leaves behind an incredible legacy consisting of more than 30 years worth of film and television roles. He is best remembered as Danny Tanner, father to DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) Tanner, on "Full House." The wildly popular ABC sitcom debuted in 1987 and ran for eight seasons, coming to a close in 1995. While Saget was starring on "Full House," he was also hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," a gig he stuck with until 1997. In the wake of these star-making turns, he would occasionally return to the comfortable lane of playing TV fathers ("Raising Dad," "Fuller House") before rewriting his public persona by appearing in more mature fare, with parts in "Half Baked" and "Farce of the Penguins."

In addition to his work in film and television, Saget had a robust career in stand-up comedy. A veteran of the stand-up format, Saget was no stranger to going on tour to share his latest act with audiences. Per his final social media post, we know Saget was touring at the time of his passing.