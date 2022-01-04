The Witcher And Taken 2's Cinematographer Compares Henry Cavill To Liam Neeson - Exclusive

As fans of "The Witcher" have discovered throughout the series, being a mutated monster hunter involves some pretty heavy-duty physical requirements for Cavill. The actor is more than up to the task, as was Neeson on the first "Taken" sequel, Lacourbas revealed.

"It was a physical shoot for [Liam]. If you remember running on the roof of that old market in the center of Istanbul — driving cars with the top driver on top of it — yeah, it was quite an adventure," recalled Lacourbas.

The cinematographer added that the filming of "Taken 2" was also demanding because the feature was "shooting in quite a few different countries."

"We shot in California and Turkey for the most of it, and we shot in studio in Paris. There was a lot of traveling, moving the actors, moving the crew, finding a new crew where you go and trying all those location to merge, not to match, but to merge together somehow," Lacourbas remembered. "So, it was quite a challenge, but working with Liam ... that's another giant. When you work with that kind of guy, it's like Henry. They're so professional, but most importantly, they're so creative and so into their role."

"The Witcher" Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.