Cinematographer Romain Lacourbas Discusses The Witcher Season 2, Henry Cavill, And Disney - Exclusive Interview

You've mentioned a bunch of different collaborators putting together these scenes, but I'm wondering how collaborative Henry Cavill might be on the set. Does he discuss certain shots with you? Or is he just one of these guys that's like, "Hey, I'm here as an actor and I need to stay out of Romain's way."

Oh, he's extremely collaborative — him, Lauren and possibly a couple of other producers. Henry's one of the people who knows the books the best, as well as all the scripts the best. It's really amazing how much he knows — all the lines of all characters. It's really amazing. He's really collaborative. He would sometimes come to discuss an idea or to suggest an idea, but he would never push for it. If he came to talk about a shot and asked for a reason why the camera was [in a particular spot], it was really rare. It would always be for the purpose of the story. He was extremely generous and extremely professional.

You may have heard he had an injury also during the shooting, amongst the COVID and all that ... He injured his leg, so he had to train even harder after that to be able to come back to the set. This guy was waking up at half past 4 in the morning doing a lot of training with the stunts, and then he came to the set to get a lot of makeup, hair, prosthetics, and contact lenses for his eyes. When we were on set for 12 hours, he was probably there for 16, always with the same smile and the same generosity, and the same, "Just happy to be here, happy to be part of that adventure" [enthusiasm]. It was great for me. We really got along very well together.

Does Henry ever lighten things up? When I talked with Paul Bullion, who plays Lambert, he, too, talked about how he admired Henry's dedication, but does he ever get people laughing? You've got to break the tension once in a while. Did you see that sort of thing behind the scenes?

Yeah, of course that happens, although it was not a tense set or anything. Believe me, the general ambience was really nice. Of course, there are some jokes sometimes. He is cracking jokes from time to time, and there is a time for that, as always, on the set. But most of the time, it's about, for him and for all the other actors, to tell you the truth, it's about being focused. But yeah, there was a very good atmosphere.