This Hilarious Clip Of Betty White And Ryan Reynolds Confirms Her GOAT Status
When it comes to Hollywood legends, Betty White was definitely one of them. And when you look at some of her most recent work — specifically with Ryan Reynolds — it's easy to see why.
Ever since appearing together in 2009's "The Proposal," the actors have been two peas in a pod. Not only have they appeared in comedy sketches together but they've also had some fun going back and forth in interviews and social media. "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One," White joked to People Magazine recently. "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks," Reynolds replied in a tweet.
White and Reynolds have been riffing off one another for quite some time now, with Entertainment Tonight highlighting the fake beef in early 2021. "Betty is kind of a one-of-a-kind person," Reynolds told ET in an old interview that the outlet dug up from 2009. "She's insanely funny and has an ability to work blue humor that you just never expect from a woman her age," he said. White's funny bone was put on full display that year during a comedy sketch for Funny or Die, in which she starred opposite Reynolds.
Betty White roasts Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal sketch
Appearing as a foul-mouthed version of herself, Betty White manages to garner some serious laughs in her Funny or Die sketch with Ryan Reynolds, who is attempting to hash out their pretend feud while on the set of "The Proposal."
"Bryan ... get me a cup of coffee," White hilariously tells the "Deadpool" star during the clip, which also features "Proposal" actor Sandra Bullock.
"I'm not an assistant, Betty," Reynolds says. "I play an assistant in the movie [but] I'm an actor in real-life."
The Hollywood icon quickly fires back, "When Betty White says to get her a cup of coffee you get her a Godd**n cup of coffee."
Reynolds wound up re-sharing the sketch on his YouTube page in early 2021 on the day White turned 99. "We made this 12 years ago," Reynolds said. "Betty White may be turning 99 today but she is [100 emoji] the funniest person on the planet." Reynolds' and White's relationship was one that fans had loved for years, as did Reynolds.
"The world looks different now," the actor tweeted Friday after news of White's death broke. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."