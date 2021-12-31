This Hilarious Clip Of Betty White And Ryan Reynolds Confirms Her GOAT Status

When it comes to Hollywood legends, Betty White was definitely one of them. And when you look at some of her most recent work — specifically with Ryan Reynolds — it's easy to see why.

Ever since appearing together in 2009's "The Proposal," the actors have been two peas in a pod. Not only have they appeared in comedy sketches together but they've also had some fun going back and forth in interviews and social media. "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One," White joked to People Magazine recently. "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks," Reynolds replied in a tweet.

White and Reynolds have been riffing off one another for quite some time now, with Entertainment Tonight highlighting the fake beef in early 2021. "Betty is kind of a one-of-a-kind person," Reynolds told ET in an old interview that the outlet dug up from 2009. "She's insanely funny and has an ability to work blue humor that you just never expect from a woman her age," he said. White's funny bone was put on full display that year during a comedy sketch for Funny or Die, in which she starred opposite Reynolds.