Betty White's Final Role Wasn't What You'd Think

Before Betty White died on Friday, December 31, the Hollywood icon was getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday and a whopping nine decades in the entertainment industry. Even in her 80s and 90s, White was taking on an impressive number of acting roles and cameo gigs, which include a number of surprising appearances — one being her very last.

In 2016, White played a character named Beatrice on "SpongeBob SquarePants." Two years earlier, she showed up on an episode of the wrestling program "WWE Raw." Then there were White's supporting roles on the animated series "Pound Puppies" and the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," which lasted from 2010 to 2013 and 2010 to 2015, respectively.

In 2019, "The Golden Girls" star knocked out the last three performances of her acting career, all three of which were animated voiceover credits. White specialized in live-action and making people laugh in person throughout her heyday, so it's easy to assume that her last role would have maybe come in a television sitcom or Ryan Reynolds movie of some sort. But it was actually a part you might not have guessed.