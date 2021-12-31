The One Role That Changed The Course Of Betty White's Career Forever

Over the course of a remarkable nine decades and spanning everything from film and television to radio, Betty White built an illustrious career.

Her comedic timing, razor-sharp wit, and undeniable charm made her one of the most recognizable and well-loved faces in all of Hollywood. Working well into the 2010s, she earned herself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the Longest Running TV Career for an Entertainer (Female) (via Today). White received five Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award throughout this career (via IMDb). She even landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and The Television Hall of Fame honored her with an induction in 1995 alongside Michael Landon and Dick Van Dyke.

With such a long and illustrious career, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly which role was the one that made her a star. Which of these iconic TV series changed the course of her career?