Hollywood Pays Tribute To Betty White
One of the most recognized actors in entertainment today, the iconic Betty White has died just days short of her 100th birthday. Performing on TV and radio since she was eight years old, White's long-lived career would find her becoming a certified Guinness World Record holder for her nine decades on TV (via Guinness World Records). Born in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 7, 1922, she entered the entertainment industry as a radio performer in the 1930s and segued into what would become her record-setting television career in the following years.
A standout actor in classic sitcoms including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Hot in Cleveland," she was perhaps most well-known for her time spent playing the character Rose Nylund in the hit TV comedy "The Golden Girls" (via IMDb). As a regular guest star on game shows, she would earn the moniker of "First Lady of Game Shows," appearing on such daytime staples as "Password," "Match Game," "Tattletales," "To Tell the Truth," "Hollywood Squares," and "The $25,000 Pyramid." White would also become the first female host to win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1983 (per WDSU).
White's colleagues were quick to offer heartfelt tributes
Confirming her death, White's agent Jeff Witjas released a statement saying, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever." Noting White's long-time passionate commitment to animal welfare causes, Witjas went on to say, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again" (via Mirror.co.uk).
Entertainment colleagues posting on Twitter were quick to offer tributes to the beloved actor and comedian, with "Happy Days" regular Henry Winkler writing as @hwinkler4real, "Betty White: It is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are.. Thank you for your humor, your warmth and your activism.. Rest now and say Hi to Bill [Ludden]."
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" star LeVar Burton (@levarburton) wrote, "Y'all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!"
Another "Star Trek" alum, George Takai (@GeorgeTakai) tweeted "A great loss to us all..." In a slightly later tweet, Takai offered a poignant and moving suggestion for all of us mourning the passing of this entertainment legend: "When midnight strikes tonight, let us all raise a toast to Betty."