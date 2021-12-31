Hollywood Pays Tribute To Betty White

Confirming her death, White's agent Jeff Witjas released a statement saying, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever." Noting White's long-time passionate commitment to animal welfare causes, Witjas went on to say, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again" (via Mirror.co.uk).

Entertainment colleagues posting on Twitter were quick to offer tributes to the beloved actor and comedian, with "Happy Days" regular Henry Winkler writing as @hwinkler4real, "Betty White: It is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are.. Thank you for your humor, your warmth and your activism.. Rest now and say Hi to Bill [Ludden]."

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" star LeVar Burton (@levarburton) wrote, "Y'all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!"

Another "Star Trek" alum, George Takai (@GeorgeTakai) tweeted "A great loss to us all..." In a slightly later tweet, Takai offered a poignant and moving suggestion for all of us mourning the passing of this entertainment legend: "When midnight strikes tonight, let us all raise a toast to Betty."