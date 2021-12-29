Book Of Boba Fett Fans Are Setting Twitter On Fire
The first episode of Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett" is finally here, and Twitter can't stop talking about it. "WE ARE SO HYPED. BOBA IS BACK," tweeted @vaderfettdjarin. "There's a new lord in town," said @susanvirtanen. "Seen it twice already and it's only 10 a.m.," added @anaerosmithchic.
Fans have been waiting to see Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett do his thing in the new Disney+ series since late 2020 when he began appearing in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian." Now in control of Jabba the Hutt's Palace and criminal empire, the legendary bounty hunter appears to have a new lease on life as he rules his portion of the galaxy with help from Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. The first episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" dropped on Disney+ Wednesday, December 29, and has since sparked widespread social media chatter, with critics being mostly pleased and "Star Wars" die-hards loving it. Here's what people have been saying so far.
The Book of Boba Fett is the Star Wars throwback fans have been waiting for
When it comes to what fans have been loving most about "The Book of Boba Fett," it's without a doubt the nostalgia and old-school feel of it all. "'The Book of Boba Fett' is everything a 'Star Wars' fan waiting since 'Return of the Jedi' ever wanted," tweeted @patbreviews. "Y'all nailed it! These are the stories OG 'Star Wars' fanboys really want," said @BigContracts.
Throughout the first episode, viewers are treated to a number of callbacks and flashbacks from prior "Star Wars" films, including "Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and "Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." Several characters and entities from the original trilogy, like the Tusken Raiders and fan-favorite Jizz-wailer musician Max Rebo, made appearances — delighting die-hards. "MAX REBO MY BELOVED," tweeted @clonehumor. "The light of my life has returned," said @gonzofan07. "Nice to see creatures/characters and settings from the original trilogy again," added @quizramana.
The scenes that seem to be resonating most with viewers were when Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett experiences flashbacks while healing in a bacta tank. "I loved the first opening scene with the flashback to Kamino, Jango's helmet, [and] Boba escaping the Sarlacc," tweeted @R1OUTD. "I shed a tear, especially for the scene with Jango's helmet," said @Lvckylvx. "WASN'T READY TO GET HIT WITH THE HIGH DEF KAMINO AND 'AOTC' FLASHBACKS. I GOT WHIPLASH," added @imn0jedi. "Already I feel more connected with Boba, something that's been greatly needed," user @VineusV concluded.
"The Book of Boba Fett" will air a new episode each Wednesday on Disney+.