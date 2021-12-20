The Witcher Season 2's Paul Bullion Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Henry Cavill - Exclusive

When it came to joining the streaming smash "The Witcher" for Season 2, Paul Bullion, who stars as fan favorite Lambert, quickly found out that the series' star, Henry Cavill, was truly a man of steel. After all, since he mastered his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Cavill has proven that no role is beyond his reach. Apart from three films where he played Superman, the actor has gone on to play pivotal roles in such box office blasts as "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" and the streaming hit "Enola Holmes," so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that he slayed the titular role of "The Witcher" when the first season debuted in 2019.

Now, after a two-year wait, Cavill is back as Geralt of Rivia, the mutated monster hunter in the second season of "The Witcher," which is now on Netflix. In this chapter, Geralt, charged with protecting Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) of Cintra, finds safe harbor for both of them in his ancestral homeland of Kaer Morhen. It's there where Geralt reunites with his childhood friend and fellow Witcher Lambert, who puts Ciri to the test when she insists she would like to train and undergo the rigorous transformation of becoming a Witcher herself.

Bullion found out that he was actually the one that needed the training when it came to starring alongside Cavill, even though he's an endurance athlete in addition to his work in showbiz. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Bullion discussed his work on "The Witcher" and shared how he was immediately inspired by Cavill's work ethic on the series.