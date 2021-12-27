The Surprising Connection Between Ant-Man And Hawkeye's Piotr Adamczyk - Exclusive

On whether or not there's another character or actor from the MCU that Adamczyk would like to work with in the future, he said, "I had a similar question on the red carpet. I was very nervous to walk on. First thing, the interview's in English, this big opening night." He added, "And I remember I said something, somebody asked me, 'Would you like to meet some superhero from Marvel in real life?' And I said, 'I already met Ant-Man.'"

He noted the journalist's surprise, adding, "The thing is that, yeah, I would love to meet Paul Rudd, not because he was chosen the sexiest man on the planet, but because I'm his Polish voice of Ant-Man." So, if you check out the Polish dubbed version of "Ant-Man," you just might recognize the voice of our favorite Tracksuit Mafia goon Tomas.

"So with these films, I could treat him as a tutor as well, because when you work on a performance as a dubbing actor, I don't know how to depict it well, but you're trying to copy the rhythm, the emotion, the truthfulness of the voice of the original version of the original character and actor," he said. "That's one of the best lessons of acting. It's so great when we have [the] opportunity to be [the] voice of a great actor. And [so] being [the] Polish voice of Paul Rudd, in [that] way, I'm a Polish Ant-Man already." Who wouldn't want Paul Rudd to be their unofficial acting coach?