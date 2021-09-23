Nearly 20% Agree This Superhero Movie Is The Absolute Worst

Depending on who you talk to, we're either living in a veritable golden age of superhero cinema, or a perilous era for film, as the multiplex market becomes saturated with uninspired tentpole tales of super-powered silliness.

The reality of the matter is probably somewhere in the middle: There have, unquestionably, been a number of fantastic superhero movies released, some quite recently, which are as artistically ambitious as they are unabashedly entertaining. And yes, at the same time, there have been movies of questionable quality. For most fans of the superhero genre, it's all too easy to focus on the hits like "Logan," "Avengers: Endgame," "Wonder Woman," or "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." As for the misses, well, there have indeed been several that superhero naysayers are fond of bringing up.

Looper recently reached out to fans of superhero cinema to find out which of those misses best represents the worst of the genre. A total of 633 votes were cast in our poll, and almost 20% of participants agreed that a catty box office bomb from 2004 is the bottom of the superhero cinema barrel.