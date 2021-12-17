Willem Dafoe Agreed To Return For Spider-Man: No Way Home Under One Condition

It would've been easy to CGI Willem Dafoe's face into a couple of scenes and call it a day, but he actually becomes a formidable presence in the film. In fact, many would likely refer to him as the primary antagonist throughout the movie, seeing how the bulk of the destruction comes from him and his influence on the other villains. And Dafoe's there for much of the action, complete with doing his own fight scenes.

According to Dafoe, that was an integral part of his return. He didn't just want to be a glorified cameo; he wanted the audience to know he was there and doing his own stunts. As he told Mulderville, "To do this physical stuff was important to me. In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, 'Listen, I don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that's fun for me.'"

However, the need to do his own action extended beyond just having fun. He felt it was integral in giving the best performance possible, as he goes on to say, "It's really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don't participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way." Dafoe has more than earned the right to call him the preeminent Green Goblin, and you can see him in action now in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in theaters now.