Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Just Hit An Important Production Milestone

The next adventure for Aquaman is inching even closer. A sequel to the popular DC figure's first outing is set for a 2022 release and now star Jason Momoa is giving fans an update on its filming status. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has finished production according to the actor (via Heroic Hollywood).

The process of getting the film to audiences has been a long one due to various issues, not the least of which were Momoa's injuries. According to the star, he's had several — including an eye injury that required surgery. "I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," he told Ellen Degeneres during an interview (via ComicBook.com).

He also tested positive for COVID earlier this year. It came about while promoting his performance in the sci-fi epic "Dune." The actor was adamant that he was "doing fine" and engaged with fans about his status (via Digital Spy).