Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Just Hit An Important Production Milestone
The next adventure for Aquaman is inching even closer. A sequel to the popular DC figure's first outing is set for a 2022 release and now star Jason Momoa is giving fans an update on its filming status. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has finished production according to the actor (via Heroic Hollywood).
The process of getting the film to audiences has been a long one due to various issues, not the least of which were Momoa's injuries. According to the star, he's had several — including an eye injury that required surgery. "I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," he told Ellen Degeneres during an interview (via ComicBook.com).
He also tested positive for COVID earlier this year. It came about while promoting his performance in the sci-fi epic "Dune." The actor was adamant that he was "doing fine" and engaged with fans about his status (via Digital Spy).
Most Aquaman 2 reveals have come from Instagram
The important update about Aquaman's filming status came from Momoa himself. He posted a video along with a short message on Instagram teasing what's to come for Arthur Curry aka the new King of Atlantis. "That's a wrap in Hawai'i. You'll have to wait to see Aquaman," the actor wrote alongside the short clip. The video itself, complete with a beach setting, gives Momoa a chance to go further in his outreach to fans.
"Aw man, that's a wrap. That's a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish...I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and...it's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha."
The tease from Momoa should come as no surprise to fans who have been watching recent production news. Dolph Lundgren, who plays King Nereus, revealed he wrapped shortly before Momoa. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor spoke of his enthusiasm for the project, "I was really pleased to be a part of it." Earlier this year he offered Instagram followers a glimpse of the royal character's new look for the film.