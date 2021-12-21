Wolf Star George MacKay Picks His Favorite Movie And Names His Dream Actors And Directors - Exclusive

Ever since launching his screen career in 2003 with a supporting role in "Peter Pan," British actor George MacKay has managed to work with some of the most interesting actors and filmmakers in the business.

His next major big screen appearance came in 2008. He starred in director Edward Zwick's "Defiance" with Daniel Craig, Live Schreiber and Jamie Bell as four Jewish brothers who spearhead a resistance against the Nazis during World War II. He later played opposite Saoirse Ronan and Tom Holland in director Kevin Macdonald's 2013 futuristic drama "How I Live Now," and he starred with Viggo Mortensen and Frank Langella in 2016's "Captain Fantastic."

Later efforts found him acting alongside soon-to-be-superstar Anya Taylor-Joy in 2017's "Marrowbone" and leading an ensemble under director Sam Mendes in 2019's harrowing World War I drama "1917." His new film, "Wolf," has him in the lead opposite budding newcomer Lily-Rose Depp and veteran character actor Paddy Considine.

With those impressive credits and more already on his growing resume, MacKay tells Looper that there are two actors and one director in particular with whom he'd love to work. "When someone's doing something quite big and quite theatrical, but it is absolutely truthful and somehow just right, I think that's amazing," he says. "And to work with the director that could help bring that out of you and encourage that would be amazing."