Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Licorice Pizza
It's been four years since Paul Thomas Anderson last stunned audiences with 2017's historical drama "Phantom Thread," which starred Daniel Day-Lewis as a renowned dressmaker who starts working with a young waitress (Vicky Krieps). The film was met with critical acclaim, and holds a 91% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews praising Daniel Day-Lewis' performance as Reynolds Woodcock. Phawker's Dan Tabor said "Phantom Thread is a triumphant valedictory send off for Daniel Day-Lewis" as it was the actor's final film before he retired.
Paul Thomas Anderson, on the other hand, is far from retired — and he has finally returned with a brand new comedy.
"Licorice Pizza" is a coming-of-age comedy about Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) a teenager in the 1970s who becomes friends with photographer Alana Kane (Alana Haim). The film follows their exploits through the era as they also meet some real-life figures along the way. Anderson has brought on an impressive cast for his latest outing, as Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, and Benny Safdie all have supporting roles throughout the 133 minute-long runtime.
But is it worth your time? The critics seem to think so!
Licorice Pizza has 'charm and wit'
Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowjy says "#LicoricePizza is definitely a vibe. Few rock an aesthetic like Paul Thomas Anderson." He praised the comedic script, but also expressed that it sometimes meanders, and adding, "I'd put it near Inherent Vice on the scale of PTA." Fandango's Erik Davis fell for the movie, also praising the comedy "I fell hard for Paul Thomas Anderson's #LicoricePizza. Like PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE, it's funny & eccentric." He then added: "but the guy who sells mattresses in this one is a 15-year-old entrepreneur who's fallen hopelessly in love & doesn't know what to do about it. Will be one you watch lots of times."
Meanwhile Courtney Howard calls it "superb, Feels like a warm, funny memory-driven coming of age fever dream, capturing a time when youthful possibilities crash into reality." She then praised the cast, saying "Alana Haim is absolutely terrific. Cooper Hoffman, a revelation. Plus it's got a KILLER soundtrack." Variety's Clayton Davis echoed the sentiment, praising the film for its "charm, wit and two outstanding debut performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. I think many will dig its vibe." He also praised Bradley Cooper's work, suggesting he should get an Academy Award for his performance, while also indicating that Anderson's screenplay was equally deserving.
Awards Watch founder Erik Anderson was impressed with the director, noting that "LICORICE PIZZA is one of Paul Thomas Anderson's loosest & funniest films. Cooper Hoffman, and especially Alana Haim, give effortlessly natural performances and have great chemistry." Although he thinks Bradley Cooper was underused, and adding that he didn't fall in love with the film as much as he may have hoped.
"Licorice Pizza" arrives in theaters on November 26, 2021.