Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Licorice Pizza

It's been four years since Paul Thomas Anderson last stunned audiences with 2017's historical drama "Phantom Thread," which starred Daniel Day-Lewis as a renowned dressmaker who starts working with a young waitress (Vicky Krieps). The film was met with critical acclaim, and holds a 91% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews praising Daniel Day-Lewis' performance as Reynolds Woodcock. Phawker's Dan Tabor said "Phantom Thread is a triumphant valedictory send off for Daniel Day-Lewis" as it was the actor's final film before he retired.

Paul Thomas Anderson, on the other hand, is far from retired — and he has finally returned with a brand new comedy.

"Licorice Pizza" is a coming-of-age comedy about Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) a teenager in the 1970s who becomes friends with photographer Alana Kane (Alana Haim). The film follows their exploits through the era as they also meet some real-life figures along the way. Anderson has brought on an impressive cast for his latest outing, as Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, and Benny Safdie all have supporting roles throughout the 133 minute-long runtime.

But is it worth your time? The critics seem to think so!