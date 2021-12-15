Wolf Star George MacKay Reveals His Secret Behind Playing A Man Who Thinks He's An Animal - Exclusive

After accepting the role in "Wolf," George MacKay decided that Jacob really does believe he is a "wolf in a man's body." That led to a new range of questions for MacKay: "The joy of the role is trying to figure out the amalgamation of living with animal instincts. Like how does he see the world?"

MacKay's goal was to be as true as possible to wolf nature, explaining, "All of the research on wolves is a human interpretation of one, but there was some amazing stuff about the way that wolves operate or are perceived to operate on a more scientific level that I thought was interesting for the character, and tied that to the journey that he's on."

To get the physicality of a human who carries himself like a wolf, MacKay turned to motion capture expert Terry Notary. "Working with Terry was amazing," MacKay enthuses. "One of the biggest things that we worked on, before the aesthetics of the crawling and the kind of more obvious physical work in that sense was, what is it to be wild? What is it not to be human?"

Another important aspect of playing a wolf for MacKay was learning how to howl and getting it the way he wanted it to sound. "It was a mixture of going, 'All right well, he's a wolf. He's howling. What is a howl to a wolf?'" he says. "So I went through some more scientific research and looking at wolves and books and studies on wolves, which again is a human interpretation as to why howls are used and what we think that they're saying."

The end result? A performance that may end up being one of the strangest and most compelling of this year, all without the assistance of visual effects or furry makeup.

"Wolf" is now playing in theaters.