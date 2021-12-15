Joe Russo's Time In The MCU May Not Be Over

Many creative minds can be credited with making the MCU what it is today. From Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige, to the talented VFX artists making those cosmic adventures seem oh-so-real, our beloved comic book films would not be what they were without such a group of skilled and passionate individuals.

Two names, however, deserve special recognition for their contributions to the MCU. Brothers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been a guiding force in turning the MCU into such an extraordinary success. The duo first displayed their skills at the helm of "Captain America: The Winter Solider." The Russos' relationship with Marvel Studios grew from there, as they went on to also direct "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame," the last of which remains one of the most financially successful films of all time.

Since the Infinity Saga concluded, the siblings haven't been hands-on with any MCU projects, though they're still connected to the universe. The Russos directed Tom Holland in gritty drama "Cherry," and are currently wrapping up post-production on "The Gray Man," starring Chris Evans (via IMDb). The family affair has even expanded: Joe's daughter, Ava, currently stars in "Hawkeye" as Clint Barton's daughter Lila, a role she first took on in "Endgame."

It's been a few years since the Russos have been in Marvel director's chairs. However, Joe has recently shared that the recent hiatus may not really be the end of their relationship with the studio.