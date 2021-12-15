Joe Russo's Time In The MCU May Not Be Over
Many creative minds can be credited with making the MCU what it is today. From Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige, to the talented VFX artists making those cosmic adventures seem oh-so-real, our beloved comic book films would not be what they were without such a group of skilled and passionate individuals.
Two names, however, deserve special recognition for their contributions to the MCU. Brothers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been a guiding force in turning the MCU into such an extraordinary success. The duo first displayed their skills at the helm of "Captain America: The Winter Solider." The Russos' relationship with Marvel Studios grew from there, as they went on to also direct "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame," the last of which remains one of the most financially successful films of all time.
Since the Infinity Saga concluded, the siblings haven't been hands-on with any MCU projects, though they're still connected to the universe. The Russos directed Tom Holland in gritty drama "Cherry," and are currently wrapping up post-production on "The Gray Man," starring Chris Evans (via IMDb). The family affair has even expanded: Joe's daughter, Ava, currently stars in "Hawkeye" as Clint Barton's daughter Lila, a role she first took on in "Endgame."
It's been a few years since the Russos have been in Marvel director's chairs. However, Joe has recently shared that the recent hiatus may not really be the end of their relationship with the studio.
Will the Russos be returning for a Secret Wars film?
At the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis asks Joe Russo about his and his brother's future with marvel Studios. He inquires about a "Secret Wars" film, which has been rumored since August 2021. (Not to be confused with upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," about the Skrull's invasion of Earth.)
In its original comic book run, "Secret Wars" is an all-star team-up of some of Marvel's biggest heroes, including The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. The Russos certainly are equipped to handle a story of this magnitude — just look at the success of "Endgame." But is a "Secret Wars" film really happening?
When Davis asks Russo if he's ready for "Secret Wars," the director replies with a laugh, "One of these days, we have to see how this all shakes out, I don't know what they're gonna do with all these characters!" Davis probes a bit more, suggesting Joe and his brother have been in talks with Marvel about it, leading the director to dramatically stutter for comedic effect. He continues that he "can't say one way or another" but that he'd work with Marvel "again in a heartbeat."
Joe's wishy-washy answer leads us to believe that a "Secret Wars" film is definitely in the future, and it's only a matter of time before Marvel confirms it.