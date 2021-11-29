Spider-Man Producer Confirms That Sony And Marvel's Partnership Will Continue Past No Way Home

Amy Pascal confirmed, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie." Putting fans at ease given the testing history between Sony and Marvel over the years, Pascal hinted that with one trilogy down, another might already be on the cards. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," she said. "We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

It's great to hear that Spidey is still going to be jumping into Marvel movies in the future, but it still begs the question of if he'll be turning up in Sony's Spider-Verse films as well. Given that post-credit scene from "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" that saw Tom Hardy's inky alien ally acknowledging Parker's existence, might we see a team-up on the way? We can only wait and see true believers. Let's not swing ahead of ourselves, though. For now, we can expect to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrive in cinemas on December 17.