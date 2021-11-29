Spider-Man Producer Confirms That Sony And Marvel's Partnership Will Continue Past No Way Home
Spider-senses were sent through the roof today following the official start of ticket sales for the upcoming threequel, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In a Twitter storm of chaos not seen since the Black Friday sales of old, everyone and their wall-crawler-loving uncle were trying to get their hands on seats for the upcoming film. The high demand led to Fandango crashing (via CNET) and some tickets even going on eBay for as much as $25,000 (per The Independent). Thankfully, some shocking news is now confirming that while it may be Tom Holland's final chapter of the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, it certainly won't be his last in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Speaking to Fandango in the lead-up to the all-new adventure, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that this brand new web is already being woven for Holland's future heroic endeavors after "No Way Home." One that will likely see him crossing paths with even more of Marvel Studios' famous heroes and villains.
There could already be another trilogy planned for Spider-Man
Amy Pascal confirmed, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie." Putting fans at ease given the testing history between Sony and Marvel over the years, Pascal hinted that with one trilogy down, another might already be on the cards. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," she said. "We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."
It's great to hear that Spidey is still going to be jumping into Marvel movies in the future, but it still begs the question of if he'll be turning up in Sony's Spider-Verse films as well. Given that post-credit scene from "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" that saw Tom Hardy's inky alien ally acknowledging Parker's existence, might we see a team-up on the way? We can only wait and see true believers. Let's not swing ahead of ourselves, though. For now, we can expect to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrive in cinemas on December 17.