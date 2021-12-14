The Future Of Spider-Man In Doubt After Confusing Comments From Sony Pictures CEO

The last time anticipation for a comic book movie was this great was when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) picked up a certain mystical hammer. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is days away from swinging into cinemas and potentially tearing the Marvel Cinematic Universe a new one. That's all well and good, but the question remains: what will become of our hero next? The uncertainty of whether or not we'll be seeing Tom Holland back in the iconic underoos for another future joint venture with Sony and Marvel has felt as uncertain as, well ... whether we'll be seeing any other former Spider-Men in them, for that matter. However, this cause for question appears to be mostly thanks to those calling the shots behind the scenes rather than with Holland himself.

Following the release of the second trailer for "No Way Home," Amy Pascal announced that plans were already in motion for Holland's next adventure as the iconic hero, putting fans at ease regarding the future of Spider-Man. However, a new wrinkle in the story is revealing that might not actually be the case.