Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Blowing Critics Away

For the next 48 hours, it couldn't be a more terrifying time to be a Spidey fan. With the official press premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" come and gone, the tangled web that is social media is already rife with enough spoilers to have fans crying, "Spider-Man no more!" That being said, there's no denying that the early critical response to Tom Holland's third solo outing as the iconic web-slinger could set a precedent for the reaction to the most eagerly anticipated film of the year.

Following the endless rumors, theories, and web-shots in the dark at just how Peter Parker's dimension jumping adventure will impact the MCU (and our mortal brains), critics have given their final say on the closing to the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy. As we all hoped, it's enough to get our senses, spider or otherwise, well and truly tingling.

While Rotten Tomatoes may have only hauled in 45 reviews for the film so far, it's enough of a beaming consensus to stamp "No Way Home" with the highly sought-after 100% fresh, albeit not quite "certified." If the perfect ranking stays as it is, it'll be the be the best-reviewed entry in Holland's term as the wall-crawler to date, taking the lead ahead of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at 92% and well ahead of the last sequel, "Spider-Man: Far from Home" at 90%.

So what is it that puts "No Way Home" apart from what came before? Well, if the cryptic critiques from some reviews suggest, it's that it pays respect to precisely that and more.