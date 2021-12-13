James Gunn Weighs In On Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Casting Rumors

James Gunn has turned his eye on Google, and noticed that many of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" cast members that the search engine turns up are ones that Gunn hasn't actually, you know, cast in the movie..

"Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie)," the director wrote on Twitter.

The image accompanying the tweet is a screenshot of the some of the people Google lists as part of the movie's cast. These include certified MCU actors Chris Hemsworth (as Thor Odinson, naturally) and Seth Green (who voices Howard the Duck) — as well as Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Idris Elba, who all appear in the Gunn-directed DCEU movie "The Suicide Squad." Perhaps the strangest addition to the list is actor and internet personality King Bach, who, it turns out, finds the whole thing just as strange as Gunn. "Yeah @KingBach is the one who showed me this," the director elaborated in another tweet.

As another user points out in a reply to Gunn's tweet, the reason for the strange cast list is probably the way Google mines its casting information by "finding names in articles the movie is mentioned in." However, as the director himself wonders on another tweet, this poses another question: "Why was King Bach mentioned in articles about Vol 3??"