James Gunn Has The Strangest Casting Quirk

Director/writer James Gunn has some rather odd sensibilities as a filmmaker. From his independent days working on projects like "Slither" and "Super" to more mainstream fare like the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, you start to see some common threads across his work. For starters, it's clear Gunn has a dirty mind. His R-rated movies are filled to the brim with raunchy jokes, and he even manages to sneak them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This can best be seen in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" with Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) infamous Jackson Pollack joke.

However, despite the continued usage of dark, bleak humor, Gunn's films often have a glimmer of hope and optimism in them. It's not unheard of for one of his films to deal with found family and creating the support group you need to make it through this crazy ride called life. And as Gunn himself recently pointed out on Twitter, he apparently has another common tactic he only just now became aware of.