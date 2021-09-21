James Gunn Teases 'Pretty Huge' Roles For These Two Characters In Guardians 3

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is likely one of the most anticipated films of the next several years, and while it won't come out until 2023, its director is already spilling details about it. The filmmaker in question, James Gunn, has been busy these past few years with helming Warner Bros.' "The Suicide Squad" and putting together its highly-anticipated HBO Max spin-off, "Peacemaker," but despite that, he says the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" script has been done for a while now.

When we last saw the Guardians come together as a team, it was during the climactic battle in "Avengers: Endgame." After retrieving the Infinity Stones scattered across the timeline and resurrecting those lost in the Snap, "Endgame" saw the Avengers and their allies, including the Guardians, engage in a final battle against Thanos. Since then, we haven't heard from many existing Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, as Marvel Studios has largely spent the time since "Endgame" releasing limited series on Disney+ and introducing audiences to new heroes like Shang-Chi.

Fortunately, we now have some sense of what to expect from certain members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the team's next standalone MCU outing.