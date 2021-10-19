James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About The Start Of Production For Guardians 3

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has had something of a rocky road on its path toward production. Writer and director James Gunn was fired from the film before eventually being rehired by Disney after fans and cast members showed their support for the filmmaker. Considering that both previous "Guardians of the Galaxy" films were big successes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers), it was probably a good idea to bring the acclaimed director back into the fold.

Earlier today, Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt suggested that "day one" of production had commenced on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" which, naturally enough, sent fans into a frenzy. After all, it's been five years since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" released, and viewers have been clamoring to see where the lovably flawed characters are headed after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Unfortunately, it looks like Pratt may have jumped the gun — no pun intended — at least, by a little.

Gunn is here to set the record straight.