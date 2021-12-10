Tom Holland Sets The Record Straight About Spider-Man's Future With Marvel And Sony

When it comes to his future as Spider-Man, Tom Holland tells it how it is.

The 25-year-old actor is preparing to star in one of the most anticipated films of his career, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and he's rumored to have recently signed a new mega-deal with Marvel and Sony Pictures to star in at least three more projects as Peter Parker (via The Direct). But that hasn't stopped Holland from staying down to earth about his future.

In a new interview, the UK native explained that reports of him working exclusively with Marvel in separate films outside the Sony banner were not true and that he was taking his new Spidey deal one day at a time. "Yeah, that's not accurate at all," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, while also insisting that it was not his "job" to worry about what comes next. "My job is to just say the lines on set. There are far cleverer people than me that have been given the task of writing future movies and coming up with new ideas." Asked whether he knew of any Marvel plans at all involving him outside the Sony deal, Holland bluntly set the record straight.