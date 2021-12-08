Tom Holland Reveals How Spider-Man: No Way Home's Director Pays Homage To The Sam Raimi Movies

While using CGI tentacles will undoubtedly affect Alfred Molina's performance as Doc Ock (hopefully, in a good way), fans of the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies might be bummed by the decision as the tangible look and feel of the appendages were part of what made the character so unique in "Spider-Man 2." Even still, those fans will no doubt be elated to learn Jon Watts, director of Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy, is indeed bringing back the "Raimi Cam" effect for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Holland offered that exciting info in the same Den of Geek interview, stating, "Something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the 'Raimi cam,' and he would do these really quick smash push-ins on characters, which is something Sam Raimi, I suppose, was quite famous for. So Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two movies."

Once you get over Holland apparently knowing a little about Raimi's iconic stylistic flourishes, Watts' choice to utilize that specific camera trick from Raimi's vault is beyond exciting. That's mostly because Raimi has used the effect himself in almost every movie he's ever made and will almost certainly feature it in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multi-verse of Madness." That said, the smash-zoom effect was arguably never utilized more effectively as it was in "Spider-Man 2," particularly in the scene where Molina's Otto Octavius officially becomes Doc Ock. In any case, we cannot wait to see how and where Watts works it into "No Way Home."