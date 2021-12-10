The Real Reason Tom Holland Might Take A Break From Acting

Tom Holland is probably one of the most prominent names on the internet at the moment, which, while hardly new territory for him — he's Spider-Man, after all. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is set to arrive on December 17 as (arguably) the biggest film of the year, is the latest installment in Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy. The upcoming threequel may have demanded a lot from him regarding his on-screen performance, in addition to his abilities as an MCU secret keeper. Acting in movies at the caliber of "No Way Home" appears to be an undeniably tough job, so much so that the young star recently revealed it has left him reconsidering if he wants to continue in this line of work down the line.

Regarding his time as a teenage wall-crawling hero, the current Spider-Man has previously admitted that he doesn't plan to keep the role forever. He also told USA Today back in March (via YouTube) that he could see himself having a break for the lights, camera, and web-swinging action. Where that might take him, though, even Holland is unsure about, but it's something he's undoubtedly set on discovering for himself.