Tom Holland Makes A Surprising Comment About His Future As Spider-Man

Now that the new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has finally arrived online, many fans are wondering what it all means for Tom Holland's future as Peter Parker. The new footage sees the web-slinging teen working with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try to stop a band of villains from across the multiverse from wreaking havoc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans already got a glimpse of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) in the first trailer for the sequel. The newest footage offers a better look at Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans). The trailer doesn't explain why they're here to cause chaos, only that they're destined to die thanks to Spider-Man. For now, their collective motive seems to be rooted in self-preservation.

Although many fans were disappointed the new footage doesn't reveal any previous versions of Spider-Man, a new theory suggests Marvel Studios and Sony have edited them out of the trailer. But it makes sense why they've done this, to keep some secrets back for the film itself. If the past versions of the hero do show up in "No Way Home," it'll be interesting to see what the dynamic is between the cinematic trio.

Holland recently opened up about his future in the role and even made a surprising comment about whether he'll step back into the Spider-Man suit after "No Way Home."