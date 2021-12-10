The Second Episode Of Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Will Feature A Cameo From A Hollywood Giant

The highly-anticipated "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" is set to premiere in less than two weeks, and a Hollywood megastar is reportedly going to be making a surprise cameo. In fact, showrunner Taylor Sheridan tells Deadline that several big names will be making undisclosed appearances throughout the show's first season, which will be airing exclusively on Paramount+.

As for Sheridan's first guest star, the writer and director has enlisted the help of a two-time Oscar winner who is slated to show up in the second episode. Just last week, Sheridan was able to land Sylvester Stallone to lead his new "Kansas City" drama series, and he's already built up a strong working relationship with "Yellowstone" acting legend and producer Kevin Costner. "Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds," said David Glasser, CEO of "Kansas City" production company 101 Studios, in a statement to Deadline last week.

When it comes to Sheridan's latest hire on "1883," it's hard to argue that it may, quite possibly, be his biggest.