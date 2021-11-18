Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Finally Announces Its Stacked Cast

Fans of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" are continuing to learn more information about the upcoming spin-off series "1883." The first of two planned spin-offs led by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, "1883" will focus on the ancestors of the Dutton family portrayed in the original series.

The upcoming series was first teased with a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl earlier this year (via Variety). The most recent trailer for "1883" gave fans their first glimpses of characters portrayed by previously announced stars like Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill — some of whom even appeared in a set-up scene during the Season 4 premiere of the flagship series.

Elliot will play a character named Shea Brennan, who is described as a "tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past" (via TV Insider). McGraw will play James Dutton, the grandfather of John Dutton Jr. (Kevin Costner), while Hill will play the matriarch of the Dutton family, Margaret. While these three names will undoubtedly draw in an entire new base of fans to the "Yellowstone" universe, they are far from the only stars of the upcoming series. Today, Paramount released an updated roster of actors and actresses expected to appear in "1883."