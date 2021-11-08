Get Your First Look At Yellowstone Prequel 1883
The newest season of "Yellowstone" is now streaming on Paramount Network, which means fans only have a little over a month left to wait for the popular show's upcoming prequel series "1883" to premiere. "1883" — previously known as "Y: 1883" — will tell the origin story of the Dutton family, the clan at the heart of "Yellowstone," and will chronicle their journey to Montana. As noted by Deadline, the upcoming show "is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land: Montana."
Much like its predecessor, "1883" is gearing up to be an epic show, complete with an all-star cast of seriously huge names like Faith Hill who's set to play Margaret Dutton, Tim McGraw who will play James Dutton, and Billy Bob Thornton who will play U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright. Although we won't get to see "1883" until it premieres on December 19, we finally have a first look at the excitement to come once the series hits the air, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.
1883 is gearing up to be a wild ride
Thanks to an Entertainment Weekly first-look exclusive, fans of "Yellowstone" finally have a sneak peek at the making of "1883," including set photos that give us a look into the amazing production design of the show. Filming for the "Yellowstone" prequel is taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, and according to the EW report, screenwriter Taylor Sheridan chose the location for its old-timey aesthetic and wide-open fields — perfect for recreating the vastness of the Old West.
Aside from the exciting behind-the-scenes photos, the cast of "1883" shared some fun commentary about their time working on the show. One of the observations comes from McGraw, the legendary country singer-turned-actor. "It's super dusty and super hot," McGraw said of filming in the Texas heat. "There's no way around it. At the same time, it's like every kid's fantasy to do something like this, to put your chaps on, your cowboy hat, and your gun holsters every day. Then you get on a horse and try to survive this journey." "1883" will be available to watch on Paramount on December 19.