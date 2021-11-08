Get Your First Look At Yellowstone Prequel 1883

The newest season of "Yellowstone" is now streaming on Paramount Network, which means fans only have a little over a month left to wait for the popular show's upcoming prequel series "1883" to premiere. "1883" — previously known as "Y: 1883" — will tell the origin story of the Dutton family, the clan at the heart of "Yellowstone," and will chronicle their journey to Montana. As noted by Deadline, the upcoming show "is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land: Montana."

Much like its predecessor, "1883" is gearing up to be an epic show, complete with an all-star cast of seriously huge names like Faith Hill who's set to play Margaret Dutton, Tim McGraw who will play James Dutton, and Billy Bob Thornton who will play U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright. Although we won't get to see "1883" until it premieres on December 19, we finally have a first look at the excitement to come once the series hits the air, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.