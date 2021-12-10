Shang-Chi 2's Director Just Revealed Some Seriously Exciting News

During the finale of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," we saw Simu Liu's titular hero enter the mythical realm of Ta Lo to help stop his father from destroying the village and the people living there. According to director Destin Daniel Cretton, we could be seeing much more of this alternate domain in his future projects.

"There are some obvious doors that were opened by the end of Shang-Chi that may allow us to go into those worlds and explore them more," Cretton told IGN. "And that would be a really cool one to explore because Ta Lo is way more vast than what we saw in Shang-Chi. So that's potentially one area that we may go, but I'm not sure."

While some successful Marvel directors have moved on to other properties, such as the Russo brothers taking over the Avengers series, Cretton said his only goal at the moment is to elevate the world of Shang-Chi. "I'm mainly excited to explore the characters more and their emotional journeys, and watch them grow and try to achieve things and fail, and see how they get themselves up out of the mud," the director explained. "So that's what I'm most excited [about]."