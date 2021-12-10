Shang-Chi 2's Director Just Revealed Some Seriously Exciting News
With Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" being both a critical and commercial success, it was only a matter of time before official talks of a sequel would crop up. And that's exactly what happened earlier this month. Now, in a new interview, director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed that he and Marvel are in "very early stages of brainstorming" with the character of Shang-Chi and his recently confirmed sequel.
"I still can't say anything," Cretton explained to IGN. He continued on to say, "I don't really know how or when we would be able to explore some of these hanging questions that we left at the end of Shang-Chi. But I can say that these are all, at least in this moment right now [...] things that I would love to explore in the future." While Cretton tried his best to stay mum about his developing Marvel projects, he did offer up a few tidbits about what to possibly expect from the "Shang-Chi" sequel.
Shang-Chi 2 could explore the mythical realm of Ta Lo
During the finale of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," we saw Simu Liu's titular hero enter the mythical realm of Ta Lo to help stop his father from destroying the village and the people living there. According to director Destin Daniel Cretton, we could be seeing much more of this alternate domain in his future projects.
"There are some obvious doors that were opened by the end of Shang-Chi that may allow us to go into those worlds and explore them more," Cretton told IGN. "And that would be a really cool one to explore because Ta Lo is way more vast than what we saw in Shang-Chi. So that's potentially one area that we may go, but I'm not sure."
While some successful Marvel directors have moved on to other properties, such as the Russo brothers taking over the Avengers series, Cretton said his only goal at the moment is to elevate the world of Shang-Chi. "I'm mainly excited to explore the characters more and their emotional journeys, and watch them grow and try to achieve things and fail, and see how they get themselves up out of the mud," the director explained. "So that's what I'm most excited [about]."