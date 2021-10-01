Shang-Chi Just Hit A Major U.S. Box Office Milestone

The Wrap just released a report straight out of Disney that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has achieved something no other film has accomplished since the pandemic started. It's officially crossed $200 million at the domestic box office after coming in the No. 1 spot every weekend in September. It just goes to show the power of Marvel and how people are still willing to head out to theaters to show their support for the first Marvel film with a predominantly Asian cast.

The last film to accomplish such a feat was "Bad Boys for Life" in 2020, one of the last major films to come out before theaters had to close down. However, there's plenty of other good news for studios to celebrate. Original properties haven't done too bad for themselves, either, as evidenced from the success of "Free Guy." The Ryan Reynolds-led film brought in just over $100 million domestically and $200 million in other markets (via Deadline). With such high figures, it should come as no surprise to hear that Disney will release all of its upcoming movies, including "Eternals, "Encanto," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" exclusively in theaters (via New York Post).

It's Marvel's world. We all just live in it.