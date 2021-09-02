The Ending Of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Explained

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is another great trip to the Marvel theme park. It's an exciting story full of action and adventure, but it's more immediately the story of Shang-Chi coming to terms with his upbringing, reconciling the good with the bad, and truly learning to harness the heart of the dragon. It's also the story of how martial arts, dragons, and Tony Leung are cool as hell.

There is a lot that happens in this movie towards the end — a lot of action, a lot of overlapping set pieces, and a lot of cool monsters. Here, we'll try to break down the ending of the movie, both a blow-by-blow of the action and some of the themes. We're also going to talk about how each of the three main characters have their own hero's journey.

Be warned: Spoilers ahead (Of course, why wouldn't there be? We're explaining the ending here!).