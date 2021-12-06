Fans Of Shang-Chi Just Got The Best News Ever From Disney

While announcing a sequel to Destin Daniel Cretton's first entry in the MCU was a given, and with the cast expected to return, Deadline revealed that the "Short Term 12" director has got the go-ahead to handle a brand-new show on Disney+. Details on both projects are slim, with the ink still wet on the new venture, but there's every chance that Cretton is overseeing a series that will focus on the Ten Rings organization. Initially run by Shang-Chi's father, WenWu aka The Mandarin (Tony Leung), the film ended with his sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) in charge, with Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) at her side.

In addition to this, Cretton will also work with Hulu's Onyx Collective as part of his multi-year deal with Disney. He'll be handling these future projects across all platforms under his own production company, Family Owned, alongside his partner Asher Goldstein. Speaking about the new deal, Marvel head Kevin Feige said, "Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.'" Looking to the future, Feige added, "We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started."