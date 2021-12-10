Tom Holland Reveals The Alternate Final Battle Scene In Avengers: Endgame
It has been a few years since "Avengers: Endgame" wowed audiences with the fight to reassemble the Infinity Stones and defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all, but the cast still has secrets about the team-up movie hidden up their sleeves. What's not so surprising is that the notorious spoiler-man himself, Tom Holland, is the one to open the lid on the fourth "Avengers" movie. The star is in the spotlight at the moment thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which sees the wall-crawler go up against a horde of villains from across the multiverse.
Although Holland has denied those rumors that he'll be getting an assist from Spider-Men of year's past in the upcoming film, he has been pretty forthcoming in general about his time as the Web-Slinger on the "No Way Home" press tour, especially following the recent news that he'll reprise the role in three more films from Sony. But the star also opened up about working on "Avengers: Endgame," and revealed the surprising alternate final battle scene in the film.
Tom Holland gave details about The Trench
When speaking to Simon Harkness of "It's Gone Viral" ahead of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland revealed that the final battle in "Avengers: Endgame" was originally very different. The star explained, "There was this scene called 'The Trench' where basically Giant-Man dug a huge trench in the battle." This would've put all of the Marvel heroes together in a final push against Thanos, as Holland added, "All of the Avengers came together, Captain America gave an inspirational speech about what we were gonna do, and then we went up to the front line."
Surprisingly, this would've been the original moment that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) says those immortal two words to rally everyone together. Holland recalled, "I think that's when he said the original 'Avengers Assemble.'" But that's not all, it nearly included the 'fast-ball special' from the comics, as Hulk would've thrown Spidey at their enemies.
Holland explained, "I was next to Mark [Ruffalo] who was obviously in a mo-cap suit and we were like 'wouldn't it be cool if you like, threw Spider-Man?!'" The star added that the Russo brothers thought the idea "was awesome" when the duo gave their pitch. According to the actor, they even filmed part of the stunt, but unfortunately, it didn't make it into the film, as Holland explained, "That scene, in the midst of the battle, didn't really make sense ..."
The anecdotes didn't stop there, because Holland also revealed Black Panther's part of the trench scene, saying, "Chadwick [Boseman], he launched off the top of the trench and would land on the floor every time. It was so cool."