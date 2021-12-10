Tom Holland Reveals The Alternate Final Battle Scene In Avengers: Endgame

When speaking to Simon Harkness of "It's Gone Viral" ahead of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland revealed that the final battle in "Avengers: Endgame" was originally very different. The star explained, "There was this scene called 'The Trench' where basically Giant-Man dug a huge trench in the battle." This would've put all of the Marvel heroes together in a final push against Thanos, as Holland added, "All of the Avengers came together, Captain America gave an inspirational speech about what we were gonna do, and then we went up to the front line."

Surprisingly, this would've been the original moment that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) says those immortal two words to rally everyone together. Holland recalled, "I think that's when he said the original 'Avengers Assemble.'" But that's not all, it nearly included the 'fast-ball special' from the comics, as Hulk would've thrown Spidey at their enemies.

Holland explained, "I was next to Mark [Ruffalo] who was obviously in a mo-cap suit and we were like 'wouldn't it be cool if you like, threw Spider-Man?!'" The star added that the Russo brothers thought the idea "was awesome" when the duo gave their pitch. According to the actor, they even filmed part of the stunt, but unfortunately, it didn't make it into the film, as Holland explained, "That scene, in the midst of the battle, didn't really make sense ..."

The anecdotes didn't stop there, because Holland also revealed Black Panther's part of the trench scene, saying, "Chadwick [Boseman], he launched off the top of the trench and would land on the floor every time. It was so cool."