Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Put The Spotlight On The Villains

We're officially two weeks out from the theatrical release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and anticipation for the Phase 4 Marvel flick is at an all-time high. With each passing day comes another new teaser or ad showing something that fans have yet to spot before in previous trailers or commercials. Fortunately for us, Marvel was feeling generous today and decided to give a more in-depth look at Spider-Man's new rogues' gallery, with posters of iconic villains Doc Ock, Electro, and Green Goblin.

"TWO WEEKS until worlds collide," the studio tweeted, using its "Now Way Home" Twitter page.

Disney and Sony both know that "No Way Home" is shaping up to be one of the biggest MCU releases of all time that will help expand Marvel's ever-growing multiverse, as the actors playing these villains are all reprising their original roles from both Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy and Mark Webb's two "Amazing Spider-Man" films. Now it's time to delve deeper into what the MCU versions of the big bads will actually look like up close.