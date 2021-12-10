Dolph Lundgren Looks Back On The Expendables Franchise And Teases Its Future - Exclusive

Since 2010, "The Expendables" movies have banked nearly $800 million in box office receipts. The big numbers prove that the world was ready to watch a rangy group of irascible mercenaries face down dastardly dictators, CIA operatives gone rogue, and arms dealers out for vengeance. With "The Expendables 4" filming and series creator and star Sylvester Stallone set to pass Barney Ross' leadership of the group to right-hand man Lloyd Christmas (Jason Statham), Looper asked Dolph Lundgren, who plays volatile merc Gunnar Jensen, if he ever imagined "The Expendables" turning into the hit franchise it is today. "No, no, I didn't, certainly back in 2008 or '09 or something," Lundgren said. But he's excited for another go-round with the ensemble cast: "In this one, new guys, new people involved like Megan Fox. So there's kind of new blood, but the same basic concept."

Asked whether his work with "The Expendables" connects his action movie legacy to a new generation of moviegoers, Lundgren told us he's lucky. "It's a funny thing," he said. "I do an 'Expendables,' which is obviously a totally new audience because the kids, they don't know who the hell I am. They've seen me in 'Aquaman,' but I'm just a guy with a beard. So you know, with 'Expendables,' kids get to experience that kind of macho action from back when I started. When you carried these guns and the more ammo you had, the better. It was a bit of overkill. Biceps, big knives. I think a lot of kids probably, that's why the first one did well, because kids haven't seen that before. And they're like, "Oh, this is good. That guy just got hit by a tank."

