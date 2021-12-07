Dolph Lundgren On His Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Moment From 'The Expendables' - Exclusive

Dolph Lundgren has a professional and personal connection to Sylvester Stallone more than thirty years in the making, going all the way back to the moment a vengeful Rocky faced up to the menacing Ivan Drago in the boxing ring. Since then, Lundgren has worked steadily in independent films, many of them action-oriented and often putting his 6' 5", 240-pound frame to good use. That's certainly the case in his latest film, the action-thriller "Castle Falls," where he stars alongside actor and martial artist Scott Adkins (Lundgren, a triple threat, also directed and produced "Castle Falls").

When Sly calls, you listen, and when the veteran actor and screenwriter began putting his team of mercenaries together for 2010's "The Expendables," Lundgren readily climbed aboard. It was a great opportunity to work with Stallone again, and the film's throwback feel — with plenty of very real, very non-CGI explosions — was also part of the appeal. "It was the that kind of macho action from back when I started," Lundgren told Looper in an exclusive interview. "When you carried these guns and the more ammo you had, the better."

As "Castle Falls" finds its way to on demand services, Lundgren reflected on making "The Expendables," which has since become a thriving action franchise. When you go back three decades with the film's star, screenwriter, and director, you'll also have had plenty of time to develop a pretty solid impersonation.