Dolph Lundgren Discusses Directing Castle Falls And Expendables Pranks By Sylvester Stallone - Exclusive Interview

What led you back to the director's chair for "Castle Falls?"

Well, I always wanted to direct. You know, I directed a couple of small movies back in 2003 or whatever (Lundgren directed two direct-to-video releases, "The Defender" and The Mechanik, in 2004 and '05, and two more films in 2009 and '10), and I was waiting for an opportunity to direct. I'd been involved in the "Aquaman" thing, and "Creed II," and before that it was "Expendables" and there was this other film that I was gonna do that was cut out because it fell through. So I was looking for a script. I got a two-hander, and the script was quite a bit different when we found it, but it had two characters in it. And I kind of tweaked it a little bit, wanted to get more emotional involvement, higher stakes, and get them both [characters] up against each other and then with each other, right? I kind of worked on the script, and Scott was excited, and that's what gave it a shot. Kind of like a test.

You've worked with Scott Adkins before, and you guys are back at it with a pretty great fight sequence midway through "Castle Falls." That's probably pretty fun to shoot, right?

Yeah, he's very good, Scott. He's this perfectionist. He's very good at fighting, and designing fights and shooting fights. He had a fight coordinator who was in Europe, unfortunately, couldn't come because of COVID. But we began to rehearse, and then of course, he rehearsed the other fights. And then we had a really good operator who's a stunt guy actually who works in the Marvel movies. Between all those things put together, we're able to do longer takes where we kind of see the actors fight, or the characters fight, right? Usually it's done with doubles. And that kind of made a big difference. I think it looks pretty cool.

How did the shot in the film of the building being imploded by explosive charges come about? Was that something that was already scheduled for demolition?

The hospital was scheduled for demolition. And that was part of the story originally, right? So we're scheduled to be blown up. And then we have to find a location in Birmingham, Alabama. We found the hospital and it was about to be taken down. But it'll be taken down later, we found out, with the wrecking ball, so we had to do the visual effects version. And they actually used shots of real buildings coming down. It was quite complicated because, you know, it's sort of interesting when you start examining what it looks like in real life and how they set the charges ... obviously, dramatic devices. Clockwork. 12 minutes, this thing's gonna blow up. We couldn't make it out. So it was kind of fun for me dramatically.