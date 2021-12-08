Zendaya And Tom Holland Have Some Interesting Spider-Man Roles Picked Out For Timothee Chalamet

As the hype continues for the highly anticipated release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been asked plenty of questions surrounding what happens in the film (which they can really say nothing about) and possibilities for Spider-Man moving forward in the MCU. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to feature at least five different villains from the multiverse due to Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) influence on a spell Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was trying to cast for him to make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man — no thanks to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" films is set to appear, along with Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from the Andrew Garfield "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies also made an appearance in the official trailer.

There will be plenty of villains for Holland's Spidey to face this time around, yet he still seems to be running with the same friends from what we can tell. Zendaya's MJ is still there, along with Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who has been Peter's best friend throughout Tom Holland's entire run as the web crawler. However, there seems to be a friend that's been missing for quite a while now who was close to the two previous iterations of Spider-Man — Harry Osborn. James Franco portrayed the character the first time around alongside Maguire, followed by Dane DeHaan with Garfield, but there's no Harry for Tom's Peter.

Fans on Reddit have been wanting Timothée Chalamet to play the character for a while. Here's what Chalamet's "Dune" co-star, Zendaya — as well as Holland himself — had to say about it.