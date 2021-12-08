Zendaya And Tom Holland Have Some Interesting Spider-Man Roles Picked Out For Timothee Chalamet
As the hype continues for the highly anticipated release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been asked plenty of questions surrounding what happens in the film (which they can really say nothing about) and possibilities for Spider-Man moving forward in the MCU. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to feature at least five different villains from the multiverse due to Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) influence on a spell Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was trying to cast for him to make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man — no thanks to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" films is set to appear, along with Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from the Andrew Garfield "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies also made an appearance in the official trailer.
There will be plenty of villains for Holland's Spidey to face this time around, yet he still seems to be running with the same friends from what we can tell. Zendaya's MJ is still there, along with Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who has been Peter's best friend throughout Tom Holland's entire run as the web crawler. However, there seems to be a friend that's been missing for quite a while now who was close to the two previous iterations of Spider-Man — Harry Osborn. James Franco portrayed the character the first time around alongside Maguire, followed by Dane DeHaan with Garfield, but there's no Harry for Tom's Peter.
Fans on Reddit have been wanting Timothée Chalamet to play the character for a while. Here's what Chalamet's "Dune" co-star, Zendaya — as well as Holland himself — had to say about it.
Holland and Zendaya think Chalamet would be a good Harry Osborn
In a recent interview during the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" press tour with AP Entertainment (via Twitter), Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon were asked where they think Timothéee Chalamet could fit within the Spider-Man MCU films. Zendaya replied that she knows many fans have wanted Chalamet to portray Harry Osborn already, but either way, she thinks that Chalamet would be either a good friend or foe of Holland's Spider-Man. Holland himself continued that it would be great if Chalamet were brought in as a FOS (Friend of Spider-Man), only for him to slowly turn bad and become a villain later on.
Batalon, Zendaya, and Holland continued that since Chalamet is so kind in real life, it would catch fans more off-guard to see him as a villain. They think the idea of Chalamet as Harry Osborn specifically would show this transition to villainy very well, starting off as a FOS and slowly becoming one of their worst enemies.
Zendaya, Holland, and Batalon's comments should be music to the ears of Reddit fans, who have been wanting Chalamet as Harry Osborn for over a year, along with actor Matthew McConaughey as Harry's father, Norman Osborn. It could be possible for Chalamet to appear in future MCU Spider-Man films or MCU films in general given his friendship with Holland and Zendaya. However, in his interview with Time in October, he said he was given advice from one of his own heroes to never do superhero films — this could make it unlikely that he ever appears as Harry Osborn in the MCU.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on Friday, December 17.