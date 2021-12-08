Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Teases Multiple Spider-Men
It's been a long road to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — filled with various rumors and leaks over what's ahead for Tom Holland's Web-Slinger. The most prominent rumor of all is the idea that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will suit up as their respective versions of Spider-Man to fight alongside Holland in the MCU. The stage is already set since most of the villains from the previous movies are returning, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Jame Foxx's Electro. However, Garfield has constantly denied the rumors at every opportunity.
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the way into the multiverse, and the recent "No Way Home" trailer sees the Master of the Mystic Arts warn Peter, saying, "they're starting to come through." It seems likely he's talking about all the different villains, but it's entirely possible that he's also teasing multiple Spider-Men. Thankfully there isn't long until audiences find out for themselves. It'll be interesting to see the film's broader effects on the MCU since the Sorcerer Supreme will next appear in his own sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
But to go back to the Spider-Man of it all, some recently leaked "No Way Home" promo art seemingly confirms that multiple Spider-Men will appear in the highly anticipated sequel.
The Spider-Men fight Electro
The new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" promotional art comes from an Indonesian bank (via ComicBook.com) and shows Tom Holland's Spider-Man fighting Electro in the middle of a street alongside Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. It doesn't reveal anything specific about the film's story aside from the two Wall-Crawlers working together. The art can be seen on Instagram (for now), and it's very clearly meant to be the Sam Raimi version of the hero.
The art itself doesn't reveal too much about the film's plot aside from the alternate Spidey showing up, as the non-descript street doesn't seem to match the footage we've seen in any of the trailers of TV spots that have arrived ahead of the film's release. Electro is floating in the air with electricity exploding out of his body, and he's also got a lightning version of the villain's goofy mask from the comics.
Obviously, this isn't a direct confirmation that Maguire shows up in "No Way Home" — promo art and toys often feature things that don't appear in the movies. But when you consider all the leaks and rumors regarding his return, it's completely understandable why Marvel fans are so excited to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when it arrives in theaters on December 17.