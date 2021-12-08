Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Teases Multiple Spider-Men

It's been a long road to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — filled with various rumors and leaks over what's ahead for Tom Holland's Web-Slinger. The most prominent rumor of all is the idea that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will suit up as their respective versions of Spider-Man to fight alongside Holland in the MCU. The stage is already set since most of the villains from the previous movies are returning, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Jame Foxx's Electro. However, Garfield has constantly denied the rumors at every opportunity.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the way into the multiverse, and the recent "No Way Home" trailer sees the Master of the Mystic Arts warn Peter, saying, "they're starting to come through." It seems likely he's talking about all the different villains, but it's entirely possible that he's also teasing multiple Spider-Men. Thankfully there isn't long until audiences find out for themselves. It'll be interesting to see the film's broader effects on the MCU since the Sorcerer Supreme will next appear in his own sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

But to go back to the Spider-Man of it all, some recently leaked "No Way Home" promo art seemingly confirms that multiple Spider-Men will appear in the highly anticipated sequel.