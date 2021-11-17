Why Doc Ock In Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
The new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" offers fans their best look yet at the return of Alfred Molina to the role of the classic Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus. The mad scientist (and his famous four metal arms) do battle with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on an elevated highway, tossing cars and construction material as the young hero attempts to evade them. But just as he appears to get the better of his nemesis, it seems he's caught off-guard when he sees Peter Parker's face — acknowledging that the teenager before him doesn't look like the Peter he knows.
Peter, for his part, is surprised by something else about the good doctor. "I'm sorry, what was your name again?" Peter asks in the next sequence, one where Doctor Octopus appears to be held in a cell somewhere underground.
"Doctor Otto Octavius," the villain answers, because he sure didn't earn those Ph.D.s to be called "Mr. Octavius." But Peter Parker — the same guy who once said, "Oh, we're using our made up names" to Dr. Strange — finds this hard to believe. He, along with his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) don't buy it, and hit Octavius with every supervillain's worst fear: teenagers laughing at them. "Wait no seriously, what's your actual name?" Peter asks.
This blind spot has left fans with a big question — does this mean the MCU doesn't have its own Octavius?
If Otto Octavius existed in the MCU, Peter should be familiar with him
"So safe to say a 616 version of Otto does not exist in this universe. Otherwise, the name would be familiar (even if Peter does not personally know him)," said u/Wingardium-Levi0sa on Reddit.
After all, in the corner of the multiverse that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films take place in, Octavius is a major scientific figure working on a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, one that Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is honored to have a chance to meet before the whole turning evil thing happens. If he was anywhere close to that level of prominence in this universe, wouldn't a trio of geeky students at the Midtown School of Science and Technology have at least heard his name before, instead of thinking it's a joke?
Others disagreed. "idk. This Peter's still in high school," wrote u/schreibeheimer. "I don't think it's out-of-line for him to be unfamiliar with even well-respected academics."
Other fans chimed in with other possibilities. For instance, it was suggested that the MCU's Octavius could be Olivia, the female version of the character voiced by Kathryn Hahn in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." But if that were the case, presumably the same last name wouldn't crack up Peter and his friends so much. "Or maybe that was the reason that Peter and gang were laughing, because there's already an Otto Octavius in the MCU, so they probably thought Raimi's Otto is a lunatic imposter," wrote u/Homedelivery27.
Another possibility? MCU Octavius might just be younger — a college student, even, who has yet to make a name for himself.
This naturally raises the question of whether the other villains exist in the MCU, either. Has Peter never heard of Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) either? If not, that's going to be a rude introduction.