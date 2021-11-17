Why Doc Ock In Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

The new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" offers fans their best look yet at the return of Alfred Molina to the role of the classic Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus. The mad scientist (and his famous four metal arms) do battle with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on an elevated highway, tossing cars and construction material as the young hero attempts to evade them. But just as he appears to get the better of his nemesis, it seems he's caught off-guard when he sees Peter Parker's face — acknowledging that the teenager before him doesn't look like the Peter he knows.

Peter, for his part, is surprised by something else about the good doctor. "I'm sorry, what was your name again?" Peter asks in the next sequence, one where Doctor Octopus appears to be held in a cell somewhere underground.

"Doctor Otto Octavius," the villain answers, because he sure didn't earn those Ph.D.s to be called "Mr. Octavius." But Peter Parker — the same guy who once said, "Oh, we're using our made up names" to Dr. Strange — finds this hard to believe. He, along with his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) don't buy it, and hit Octavius with every supervillain's worst fear: teenagers laughing at them. "Wait no seriously, what's your actual name?" Peter asks.

This blind spot has left fans with a big question — does this mean the MCU doesn't have its own Octavius?