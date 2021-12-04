The Hilarious Reason Tom Holland And Zendaya Had Trouble Filming This No Way Home Scene

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show" earlier this week (via YouTube), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Zendaya revealed that filming at least one scene was particularly troublesome because of her height difference with co-star Tom Holland. The actress began the anecdote by talking about a particular stunt where Spider-Man (Holland) swings himself and MJ (Zendaya) onto the top of a bridge. Zendaya went on to reveal that the height difference between the two performers led to issues because her feet would hit the mark before Holland's.

"There's a particular stunt, Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge and places me there," Zendaya said, "So he's supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, obviously, if we're on the same, like, point."

Then, Holland interjected to clarify that the two were attached, which Zendaya confirmed. "We were attached, I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does, so what would happen?"

Holland picked up the story from there, adding that there was a particular mark designated to prevent them both from serious injury. But, in their case, "Zendaya would land, and I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool, and she would land, and I would sort of land like this, and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me," he finished, with the duo providing a visual demonstration. It's never a dull moment with these two, is it?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be in theaters on December 17.