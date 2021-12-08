Adam McKay Opens Up About What To Expect From His Next Big Project With HBO Max

There's a lot riding on the line for Adam McKay and his next big project with HBO Max.

The untitled biopic will focus on Jerry Buss' legendary 1980s "Showtime Era" Lakers squad, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and it's set to star John C. Reilly as Dr. Buss (per HBO). McKay made headlines late last month when it was revealed that he and longtime collaborator Will Ferrell would be ending their comedic partnership following McKay's decision to cast Reilly instead of Ferrell in the highly-anticipated Lakers series. Ferrell is a massive LA fan and is largely considered one of the team's most beloved celebrity supporters, right up there with Snoop Dogg and Jack Nicholson (via Sportskeeda). So, to no one's surprise, the "Step Brothers" funnyman was a little upset about McKay's decision — which the director stands by, even after it cost him a business partner and friend.

"It's kind of crazy to see how much has been reported on this," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile piece. "I love Ferrell. Always will. I had the best, most fun run of my life with him. Yes, I wish I had talked to him about it out of respect, but we were both focused on our new companies and life just took over." McKay offered THR another major reason as to why he ultimately chose Reilly over Ferrell, while also sharing some other tidbits about what to expect from his Lakers series.