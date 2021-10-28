Will Ferrell Explains The Real Reason He Split From Adam McKay

Actor Will Ferrell has been a consistent source for successful comedies throughout his long career in Hollywood. Most of his bigger hits through the 2000s, like "Step Brothers," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "The Other Guys," were all made in collaboration with writer and director Adam McKay. All of their films together were financial successes, and McKay himself has found success at the box office regardless, with his combined films as a director reaching over $927 million worldwide (per The Numbers).

However, in early 2019, the duo seemingly dissolved their lucrative partnership for unexplained reasons (via Deadline), which also meant all but abandoning the production company they founded together, Gary Sanchez Productions, though with the intention to finish up any projects they were in the process of developing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell would go on to co-found Gloria Sanchez Productions. McKay also created his own company, Hyperobject Industries, according to Deadline. Still, while it was reported that the two remained friends, it was unclear exactly what led to the duo splitting. However, Ferrell has opened up and revealed the real reason they decided to go their separate ways.