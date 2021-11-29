Adam McKay Opens Up About His Creative Split From Will FerrellI

Business partnerships break up all the time for all sorts of reasons, and that's just as true in Hollywood as it is in any other industry. Still, when a creative duo as successful as Will Ferrell and Adam McKay decides to go their separate ways, it's going to lead to questions. Fortunately for us, McKay has provided some answers.

Ferrell and McKay first met when they both joined "Saturday Night Live" in 1995, with Ferrell as a cast member and McKay as a writer. After departing the sketch comedy institution, the pair's careers took off as screenwriters and producers, with Ferrell often starring in their projects. Their first movie and first hit was 2004's "Anchorman." That was followed by classics like "Step Brothers," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and 2018's "Vice," the McKay-penned satirical biopic about Vice President Dick Cheney (via IMDB).

The pair decided to split a year after "Vice," releasing a statement that read "The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such" (via Vanity Fair).

In reality, the split was more acrimonious. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, McKay told his side of the story.